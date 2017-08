March 28 (Reuters) - BAYN EUROPE AB

* BAYN EUROPE HAS RECEIVED ITS FIRST ORDER FROM THEIR NEW GREEK DISTRIBUTOR

* PAXMAN PLACED AN ORDER WORTH 11500 EUR TO MEET CURRENT CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR BAYN EUROPE'S INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS FOR SUGAR REDUCTION

* INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS ORDER IS SCHEDULED FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)