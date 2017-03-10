BRIEF-Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
March 10 Bayn Europe AB:
* Signed a letter of intent with Toikako Kaubandus OÜ, after discussions about market entry strategies in Estonia
* Letter of Intent (LoI) includes distribution of Bayn sugar-reduction solution product line EUREBA and sugar-reduction ingredients line Navia
* Letter of Intent is effective from March 2017 for an initial period up to April 30, 2017
* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei