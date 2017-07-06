BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Baytacare Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Company and vendor entered into a termination agreement
* Refers to assets acquisition agreement between company and Beijing Heng Yuan Ji Ye Investment Management Co
* "Are of view that termination of assets disposal agreement has no material adverse impact on business operation,financial position" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017