June 26 Baytex Energy Corp:
* Baytex provides operational update - Q2 2017 production up
5%
* Baytex Energy - based on field estimates for June, average
production during Q2 is estimated at 72,500 boe/d representing a
5% increase over q1/2017
* Baytex Energy Corp says estimate our production in first
half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d
* Baytex Energy Corp - for second half of 2017, co entered
into hedges on approximately 48% of net wti exposure with 9%
fixed at us$54.46/bbl
* During Q2, exploration and development capital
expenditures are estimated at $78 million
* Baytex Energy Corp - in Canada, q2/2017 production is
estimated at 34,000 boe/d, an increase of 2% over q1/2017
* Baytex Energy Corp says have elected to maintain 2017
production guidance at 68,000 to 70,000 boe/d
* Baytex Energy Corp - production from eagle ford area
properties during q2/2017 is estimated at 38,500 boe/d, an
increase of 7% over q1/2017
* Baytex Energy Corp says net debt totaled approximately
$1.9 billion at may 31, 2017
* Maintaining our capital budget guidance at $325 to $350
million for 2017
