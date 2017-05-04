FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baytex Q1 FFO per share $0.35
May 4, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Baytex Q1 FFO per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex Q1 2017 production increases 6%

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.35

* Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 69,298 boe/d (79% oil and ngl) during Q1/2017, an increase of 6% from Q4/2016

* Baytex Energy Corp - in quarter, produced 36,081 boe/d in Eagle Ford,increase of 8% from Q4/2016, and 33,217 boe/d in Canada, an increase of 5% from Q4/2016

* Baytex Energy Corp qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $260.5 million versus $233.1 million last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

