FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Baytex reports Q4 FFO per share C$0.36
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Baytex reports Q4 FFO per share C$0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp:

* Baytex reports 2016 results, strong reserves growth in the Eagle Ford and resumption of drilling activity in Canada

* Q4 FFO per share C$0.36

* Baytex Energy Corp - generated production of 65,136 boe/d (79pct oil and NGL) during Q4

* Baytex Energy Corp- have also initiated 2017 drilling program at Peace River with two rigs currently running

* Baytex Energy Corp - expect to deliver 3-4pct exit rate production growth this year

* Baytex Energy Corp- plan to drill a total of 11 net multi-lateral horizontal wells and 8 net stratigraphic test wells at Peace River in 2017

* Baytex Energy Corp - our 2017 production guidance range is 66,000 to 70,000 BOE/D with budgeted exploration

* Sees 2017 development capital expenditures of $300 million to $350 million

* Baytex Energy Corp - for full-year, approximately 70pct of our planned capital expenditures will be directed to our Eagle Ford operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.