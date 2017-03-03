FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-BayWa FY revenue up at 15.3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - BayWa AG:

* FY revenue 15.3 billion euros ($16.10 billion)

* Generated revenues of around 15.3 billion euros in financial year 2016, thereby posting a slight increase (2015: 14.9 billion euros)

* In 2016, group generated EBIT of 144.7 million euros (2015: 158.1 million euros).

* Keeping group's dividend stable and paying 0.85 euros per share - same dividend paid for 2015

* Positive prospects overall, in agricultural trade as well, lead us to expect significant increases in earnings again in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

