BRIEF-Baywa sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates

March 7 (Reuters) - Baywa AG:

* Baywa sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates

* Has entered into several agreements with Al Dahra Agriculture LLC and al Dahra National Investments LLC having their seats in Abu Dhabi, in connection with foundation of a joint venture company in Abu Dhabi

* Joint venture company is meant to build greenhouses in Arab country in order to market premium fruit vegetables such as tomatoes in United Arab Emirates in future

* Baywa will provide a loan amounting to approximately 30 million euros ($31.78 million) for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)