BRIEF-B&B Tools proposes separate listing of Momentum Group on Nasdaq Stockholm

May 23 (Reuters) - B&B Tools

* Says to propose its shares in subsidiary Momentum Group be distributed to the shareholders of B&B TOOLS and that Momentum Group's shares be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Says an extraordinary General Meeting will be held on June 14 and the first day of trading in Momentum Group's Class B shares is expected to take place on June 21

* Provided that the EGM resolves to carry out the distribution, the company's current President & CEO, Ulf Lilius, will step down from his position and instead assume the role of President & CEO of Momentum Group and the Board intends to appoint the company's current Executive Vice President, Pontus Boman, as the new President & CEO of B&B TOOLS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)