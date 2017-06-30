BRIEF-Taaleri: JELD-WEN Holding to buy Mattiovi from Taaleri
* AS A RESULT OF DEAL, TAALERI PLC WILL RECORD A PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY THREE MILLION EUROS IN JUNE
June 30 BBGI SICAV SA:
* Signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit to invest in investment vehicle which will hold equity interests in 5 PPP projects in Canada
* Raised total commitment amount available under its existing credit facility with ING Bank and KFW Ipex-Bank from £110 million to £180 million
* Agreed total cash consideration payable by company for five initial project interests is expected to be approximately C$208 million
* Cash consideration will be funded from company's existing cash resources and drawings under its extended credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Nikkei share average stumbled to two-week lows on Friday on worries cheap funding from European central banks may be soon coming to an end.