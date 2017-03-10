Disney extends CEO Iger's contract to July 2019
March 23 Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it extended Chief Executive Bob Iger's term by more than a year to July 2, 2019.
* The Walt Disney company board of directors extends Robert A. Iger's contract as chairman and CEO to july 2, 2019