March 15 (Reuters) - Bb&T Corp

* bb&t corp says ceo kelly s. King total 2016 compensation was $11.6 million versus $11.7 million in 2015

* bb&t corp says president christopher l. Henson's total 2016 compensation was $5.8 million versus $5.1 million in 2015