FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp

* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control

* Q1 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $2.8 billion

* Qtrly taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.8 billion for Q1, up $52 million from Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly average loans and leases held for investment were $142.0 billion compared to $142.3 billion for Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.0 percent versus 12.2 percent last year

* Qtrly average deposits were $161.4 billion compared to $160.1 billion for prior quarter

* Q1 loss per share $0.74 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* BB&T - During quarter, terminated $2.9 billion of higher-cost fhlb advances, resulting in a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of $0.30 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 taxable equivalent net interest income $1,649 million versus. $1,568 million last year

* BB&T Corp - Qtrly excluding purchased credit impaired loans, provision for credit losses was $146 million versus $133 million for prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.