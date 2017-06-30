BRIEF-UMH Properties files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2svN1YZ) Further company coverage:
June 30 BBVA Banco Frances Sa:
* Files to say it is offering up to 82.6 million ordinary shares, which may be represented by American depositary shares
* BBVA Banco Frances says offering of shares consists of an international offering in the U.S. and other countries outside Argentina and a concurrent offering in Argentina Source text: (bit.ly/2svVmMw) Further company coverage:
* Sarissa Capital Management says on June 29, it directed Novelion Therapeutics to appoint Mark Dipaolo to co's board of directors - SEC filing