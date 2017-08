March 3 (Reuters) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA :

* To participate in share capital increase of UK's Atom with about 34.1 million euros ($36.0 million)

* To maintain about 29.5 percent stake in Atom Source text: bbva.info/2mTXOKf

