Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.
July 6 Bbx Capital Corp:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - sec filing
* Bbx capital - in addition, certain selling shareholders may offer and sell up to 4 million shares of co's class a common stock Source text (bit.ly/2tNocMR) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions