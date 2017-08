May 12 (Reuters) - B&C SPEAKERS SPA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WITH REGARD TO THE FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017, THE COMPANY MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT THIS WILL REPRESENT A CONSOLIDATION YEAR