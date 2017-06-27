BRIEF-France Bed Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it plans to retire 2.5 million shares (5.6 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 14
June 27 BCA Marketplace Plc:
* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions
* FY adjusted EBITDA of 135.6 mln stg (2016: 98.5 mln stg), up 37.7%
* Full year dividend of 6.75p per share a 12.5% increase on prior period (including a proposed 4.55p final dividend to be paid on 29 september 2017)
* New financial year has started well
* There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal Source text: http://bit.ly/2m4hKux Further company coverage: