June 27 BCA Marketplace Plc:

* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions

* FY adjusted EBITDA of 135.6 mln stg (2016: 98.5 mln stg), up 37.7%

* Full year dividend of 6.75p per share a 12.5% increase on prior period (including a proposed 4.55p final dividend to be paid on 29 september 2017)

* New financial year has started well