5 months ago
BRIEF-BCB Bhd says entered into sale and purchase agreements
March 27, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-BCB Bhd says entered into sale and purchase agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Bcb Bhd:

* Entered into sale and purchase agreements with Wellington Tan and Tan Seng Koon Shenton

* Deal to acquire 6 adjoining lots of freehold agricultural lands all in the Mukim of Simpang Kanan, district

* Purchase consideration and the development cost will be financed through a combination of internally generated funds and/or bank borrowings

* Agreement for total cash consideration of 34.6 million RGT

* Acquisition will not have any material effect on the earnings and EPS of BCB group for the financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2mHmg65) Further company coverage:

