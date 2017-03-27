BRIEF-BCB Bhd says entered into sale and purchase agreements

March 27 (Reuters) - Bcb Bhd:

* Entered into sale and purchase agreements with Wellington Tan and Tan Seng Koon Shenton

* Deal to acquire 6 adjoining lots of freehold agricultural lands all in the Mukim of Simpang Kanan, district

* Purchase consideration and the development cost will be financed through a combination of internally generated funds and/or bank borrowings

* Agreement for total cash consideration of 34.6 million RGT

* Acquisition will not have any material effect on the earnings and EPS of BCB group for the financial year ending 30 June 2017