BRIEF-BCE Q1 earnings per share C$0.78

April 26 (Reuters) - BCE Inc:

* BCE reports first quarter 2017 results, announces updated 2017 financial targets

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.87 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.78

* Q1 revenue c$5.384 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$5.37 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BCE Inc sees revenue growth of 4% - 6% in 2017

* BCE Inc sees adjusted EBITDA growth 4% - 6% for 2017

* BCE Inc sees adjusted EPS $3.30 - $3.40 for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view c$3.43, revenue view c$22.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: