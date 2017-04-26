FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-BCE Q1 earnings per share C$0.78
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-BCE Q1 earnings per share C$0.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - BCE Inc:

* BCE reports first quarter 2017 results, announces updated 2017 financial targets

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.87 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.78

* Q1 revenue c$5.384 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$5.37 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BCE Inc sees revenue growth of 4% - 6% in 2017

* BCE Inc sees adjusted EBITDA growth 4% - 6% for 2017

* BCE Inc sees adjusted EPS $3.30 - $3.40 for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view c$3.43, revenue view c$22.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.