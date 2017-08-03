FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bce reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.84
August 3, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Bce reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.84

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bce Inc

* Bce reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.88

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.84

* Q2 revenue C$5.699 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$5.65 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bce Inc says confirmed its financial guidance targets for 2017, as updated on April 26, 2017 to reflect acquisition of mts

* Bce Inc says in Q2, Bce reported 88,611 net new wireless postpaid customers, a net loss of 21,695 wireless prepaid subscribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

