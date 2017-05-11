FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
May 11, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co :

* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock

* Priced its offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock par value $1.00 per share at a public offering price of $176.50 per share

* Priced offerings of $2.25 billion of depositary shares par value $1.00 per share, at a public offering price of $50.00 /share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

