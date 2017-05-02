May 2 Becton Dickinson And Co
* BD announces results for 2017 second fiscal quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $1.58
* Q2 revenue $2.969 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.92
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $7.73 to $7.83
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue down 3.5 to 4 percent
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $9.35
to $9.45
* Becton Dickinson- sees unfavorable impact to FY 2017 of
approximately $50 to $60 million to revenues and approximately
$0.20 to $0.25 to adjusted eps
* Becton Dickinson And Co - on a currency-neutral basis, co
continues to expect fy adjusted diluted earnings per share to be
between $9.70 and $9.80
* Becton Dickinson And Co- as reported, company now expects
full fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share to be between
$7.73 and $7.83
* Becton Dickinson- on a currency-neutral basis, continues
to expect full fiscal year adjusted diluted earnings per share
to be between $9.70 and $9.80
* Becton Dickinson- including estimated negative impact from
foreign currency, co continues to expect adjusted earnings per
share to be between $9.35 and $9.45 for fy
