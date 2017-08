March 29 (Reuters) - BDF SA:

* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolves to sell Black Diamond Fund, VTG sp. z o.o. (VTG) and Inspirio sp. z o.o. (Inspirio)

* Decides to sell Inspirio shares for no less than 1.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)