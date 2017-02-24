BRIEF-Baloise Holding and Anthemis to collaborate on fintech investments

* Intends to make 50 million Swiss francs ($49.67 million) available for investing in European, UK and US-based start-ups that have the potential to drive forward Baloise's digital revolution Source text: http://bit.ly/2mF5zDU Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)