6 months ago
BRIEF-BE Semiconductor Industries Q4 net income rises to 16.7 million euros
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
February 23, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-BE Semiconductor Industries Q4 net income rises to 16.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries NV:

* Q4 net income of EUR 16.7 million ($17.62 million) is up EUR 0.1 million versus Q3-16 and EUR 7.0 million versus Q4-15

* Q1-17 revenue expected to increase 15-20% versus Q4-16

* Orders to date in Q1-17 significantly exceed Q4-16 levels

* Q4 gross margin reaches 53.2% up versus 50.5% in Q3-16 and 50.0% in Q4-15 due primarily to material cost efficiencies and forex benefits

* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 1.74 per share

* Q4 net cash up € 31.6 million (23.2%) versus Q4-15 to reach € 168.1 million

* Q4 orders of € 91.4 million, up 17.0% versus Q3-16 and 18.2% versus Q4-15 as a result of broad based demand for BESI's advanced packaging portfolio and improved industry conditions

* Q4 revenue EUR 93.1 million versus EUR 77.8 million year ago

* Sees Q1 2017 gross margin to range between 52-54% versus the 53.2% realized in Q4-16

* Says Q1 operating expenses will increase by approximately 5-10% versus € 29.7 million reported in Q4-16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

