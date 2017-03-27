FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Beacon Roofing settles litigation against SRS Distribution
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Beacon Roofing settles litigation against SRS Distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc

* Beacon Roofing Supply announces settlement of litigation against SRS Distribution, Inc.

* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - business terms of confidential settlement agreement with SRS were not made publicly available.

* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - litigation remains pending against two former SRS employees who Beacon also named as defendants in lawsuit

* Beacon Roofing Supply- reached settlement agreement with SRS Distribution in litigation filed by co in 2014 in Miami-Dade county, Florida Circuit Court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.