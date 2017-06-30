June 30 BEATE UHSE AG

* POSTPONES PUBLICATION OF FY 2016, Q1 2017, H1 2017 REPORTS AND THE AGM 2017

* PUBLICATION OF THE 2016 ANNUAL REPORT, THE INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 2017 AND THE 2017 HALF-YEAR REPORT IN OCTOBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)