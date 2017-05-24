BRIEF-Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector

May 24 (Reuters) - Beaufield Resources Inc:

* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector

* Announce acquisition of a 100pct interest in 299 hectare windfall east project from alto ventures ltd

* Beaufield will pay alto $300,000 cash

* Beaufield will issue 2.75 million beaufield shares to alto

* Beaufield Resources - Alto will retain a 1pct net smelter return royalty on property with buyback provision for 0.5pct of NSR by beaufield for $1 million

