5 months ago
BRIEF-Beazer Homes says expect to pay down $100 mln of debt by end of fiscal year 2018
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Beazer Homes says expect to pay down $100 mln of debt by end of fiscal year 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer homes announces preliminary operating results

* Continues to expect to pay down $100 million of debt by end of its fiscal year 2018

* Beazer homes usa inc - proposed debt refinancing transaction will materially extend its debt maturity schedule

* Continues to expect its fiscal q2 backlog conversion ratio to be similar to q2 of prior fiscal year

* Beazer homes usa inc - sales absorptions for first two months of its fiscal q2 were up 11% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

