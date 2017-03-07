BRIEF-Beazer Homes says expect to pay down $100 mln of debt by end of fiscal year 2018

March 7 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer homes announces preliminary operating results

* Continues to expect to pay down $100 million of debt by end of its fiscal year 2018

* Beazer homes usa inc - proposed debt refinancing transaction will materially extend its debt maturity schedule

* Continues to expect its fiscal q2 backlog conversion ratio to be similar to q2 of prior fiscal year

* Beazer homes usa inc - sales absorptions for first two months of its fiscal q2 were up 11% year over year