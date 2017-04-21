FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bebe Stores entered into consulting agreement to sell all merchandise and inventory owned by company, certain units in existing retail stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc

* Bebe Stores-On April 18 entered into consulting agreement to, sell all merchandise and inventory owned by co, certain units in existing retail stores

* Bebe Stores Inc- Company currently anticipates that it will close all of stores by end of May 2017

* Bebe Stores - Expects to recognize impairment charge of approximately $20 million, net of deferred rent and other credits, as a result of closing stores

* Bebe Stores Inc- Impairment charge will be recorded in third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2pYDIQM] Further company coverage:

