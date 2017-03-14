FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bechtle announces scrip issue, share-buyback
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bechtle announces scrip issue, share-buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG

* Resolved today to propose to Annual General Meeting on June 1 to increase issued capital of company from corporate funds by so-called scrip issue to existing shareholders of company

* One new no-par share is to be issued to shareholders for each existing no-pare share

* Both issued capital and number of issued shares are to be doubled

* However proportionate amount of individual shares in issued capital is to continue to be 1.00 euros ($1.06)

* Market price level of individual Bechtle shares will reduce accordingly, without affecting real value of shareholders' shareholdings

* Will also propose to AGM to distribute a dividend of 1.50 euros to shareholders for fiscal year 2016

* Took policy decision to start a share buyback programme

* Buy-back is to begin at earliest after conclusion of capital increase out of corporate funds and scrip issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.