BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co entered into a three-year term loan agreement
May 16, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co entered into a three-year term loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co

* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing

* Becton Dickinson and Co says three-year term loan agreement provides for a $2.25 billion term loan facility

* Term loan facility will be unsecured

* Covenants in term loan agreement are same as those in co’s existing five year credit facility dated as of January 29, 2016

* Proceeds may be used only to pay for portion of cash consideration due in connection with pending acquisition of C. R. Bard

* Loans under term loan facility will have interest rate equal to either eurodollar rate, plus margin of 112.5-200 basis points Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ro5veE) Further company coverage:

