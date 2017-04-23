FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - C R Bard Inc

* BD to acquire Bard for $24 billion

* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson

* BD will acquire Bard for $317.00 per bard common share in cash and stock

* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Approximately $300 million of estimated annual, pre-tax, run-rate cost synergies are expected by fiscal year 2020 for Becton Dickinson

* BD also expects to benefit from revenue synergies beginning in fiscal year 2019

* Transaction is expected to improve BD's gross margins by approximately 300 basis points in fiscal year 2018

* Deal expected to increase BD's earnings per share growth trajectory to mid-teens, and generate strong cash flow

* Bd expects to contribute approximately $1.7 billion of available cash to fund transaction

* BD also expects to fund deal with about $10 billion of new debt and about $4.5 billion of equity and equity linked securities

* At deal closing, Bard shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of combined company

* Bard shareholders will also receive $8 billion of BD common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.