BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion

April 24 (Reuters) - C R Bard Inc
* BD to acquire Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
* BD will acquire Bard for $317.00 per bard common share in cash and stock
* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Approximately $300 million of estimated annual, pre-tax, run-rate cost synergies are expected by fiscal year 2020 for Becton Dickinson
* BD also expects to benefit from revenue synergies beginning in fiscal year 2019
* Transaction is expected to improve BD's gross margins by approximately 300 basis points in fiscal year 2018
* Deal expected to increase BD's earnings per share growth trajectory to mid-teens, and generate strong cash flow
* Bd expects to contribute approximately $1.7 billion of available cash to fund transaction
* BD also expects to fund deal with about $10 billion of new debt and about $4.5 billion of equity and equity linked securities
* At deal closing, Bard shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of combined company
* Bard shareholders will also receive $8 billion of BD common stock