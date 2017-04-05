April 5 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016
fourth quarter and full year
* Q4 earnings per share $1.84
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.51 billion
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - Q4 comparable sales increase of
approximately 0.4pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - declared an increase in quarterly
dividend to $0.15 per share
* Bed Bath & Beyond - based on planning assumptions, is
modeling decline in EPS in percentage range of low-single digits
to 10 percent for fiscal 2017
