* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017
first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.79 billion
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc says board of directors declares
quarterly dividend of $.15 per share
* Qtrly comparable sales decrease of approximately 2.0%
* Says after q2, company believes it will have better
visibility to full-year
* Bed Bath & Beyond - at this time, co is not updating its
full year modeling assumptions provided during april
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - is not updating full year
modeling assumptions provided during april 5, 2017 conference
call with analysts and investors
* Bed Bath & Beyond says it did experience increased
softness in transactions in stores during quarter
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - remains to be seen whether
challenges in q1 were more pronounced in, or unique to q1
* Bed Bath & Beyond says it also did experience higher
net-direct-to-customer shipping expense, coupon expense, and
advertising costs during the quarter
