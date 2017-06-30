BRIEF-Dominion Energy Gas Holdings files for potential debt shelf
* Dominion Energy Gas Holdings LLC files for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tyQEm1) Further company coverage:
June 30 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:
* Proposal to consider approval of 2016 compensation paid to co’s named executive officers was not approved - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2suVMms) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Dominion Energy Gas Holdings LLC files for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tyQEm1) Further company coverage:
OKLAHOMA CITY/BOSTON, June 30 Oklahoma on Friday joined growing litigation over claims drugmakers misrepresented the risks of opioid painkillers, as New Hampshire cleared a hurdle in its own probe of the role played by companies in the national addiction epidemic.