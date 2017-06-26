BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc
* Bee vectoring announces private placement
* Bee vectoring technologies international - to undertake non-brokered private placement to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to c$2 million
* Bee vectoring technologies international inc - will apply net proceeds of offering to support its commercialization plans for u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction