May 11 (Reuters) - BEFIMMO SA:

* FAIR VALUE PORTFOLIO AT MARCH 31 EUR 2.44 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.51 BILLION AT END 2016

* OCCUPANCY RATE PROPERTIES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE AT MARCH 31 95.23 PERCENT VERSUS 94.79 PERCENT AT END 2016

* Q1 NET RENTAL PROFIT EUR 36.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET RESULT OF EUR 2.05 PER SHARE

* UNCHANGED OUTLOOK OF EPRA EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND FOR THE FISCAL YEAR

* NAV PER SHARE AT MARCH 31 EUR 56.83 VERSUS EUR 54.78 YEAR AGO