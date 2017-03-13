FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Befimmo signs a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Befimmo signs a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Befimmo Sa:

* Befimmo crystallises value by granting a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex

* Signing of a private agreement* granting CBRE Global Investors (on behalf of one of its SMA** clients) a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex, for an amount of 122 million euros ($130.08 million)

* This operation will generate a net capital gain of about 0.8 euros per share

* It will have an impact on EPRA earnings forecast of -EUR 0.08 per share in 2017, -EUR 0.13 per share in 2018 and -EUR 0.12 per share in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.