FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Beibu Gulf Tourism forms strategic partnership with GuangXi Bureau of Geology & Mineral Prospecting & Exploitation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 19, 2017 / 2:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Beibu Gulf Tourism forms strategic partnership with GuangXi Bureau of Geology & Mineral Prospecting & Exploitation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd :

* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with GuangXi Bureau of Geology & Mineral Prospecting & Exploitation on tourism geology development project

* Says the partner will invest fund to prospect geological resources which can be used for tourism development

* Both sides will exploit high quality geological resources such as geothermal and geological landform in Guangxi

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vW97oZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.