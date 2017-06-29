BRIEF-Lenzing to build new plant in Thailand
* Lenzing CEO says cost of Thailand plant will be slightly higher than the $293 million (not $203 million) investment in alabama, us
June 29 BEIERSDORF AG
* PLANS TO BUILD A NEW 230 MILLION EUROS HEADQUARTERS AND RESEARCH CENTER IN THE COMPANY’S HOME DISTRICT OF HAMBURG-EIMSBÜTTEL Source text - bit.ly/2trHurx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its liquor unit plans to set up a business management JV in Sichuan, with partner