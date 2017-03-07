FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beigene and Guangzhou development district establish joint venture to build Biologics manufacturing facility
March 7, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Beigene and Guangzhou development district establish joint venture to build Biologics manufacturing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Development Group Inc

* Beigene and Guangzhou development district establish joint venture to build Biologics manufacturing facility

* Beigene Ltd - expected direct investments total RMB 2.2 billion

* Beigene Ltd - JV will also provide funding for research and development of Biologic drug candidates in China

* Beigene - for additional funding, manufacturing factory subsidiary of JV company expected to secure commercial loans of RMB 1 billion or $150 million

* Beigene Ltd - cash contributions to Beigene Biologics consist of RMB 200 million from Beigene HK and a total of rmb 1 billion from GET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

