* Soleno Therapeutics announces successful completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
July 5 Beigene Ltd
* Beigene initiates pivotal trial of PD-1 antibody BGB-a317 in China in patients with urothelial cancer
* Beigene Ltd - plan to expand development program for BGB-A317 in China and other geographies, both as monotherapy and in combination
* Beigene - trial's primary endpoint is ORR according to response evaluation criteria in solid tumors version 1.1 as assessed by independent review
July 5 Luxembourg-based fund management company VAM Funds said it has hired former Zurich Insurance Group AG executive David Cockerton as a senior adviser in expanding its existing business across the Middle East.