June 5 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd

* ‍Beigene presents initial phase 1 data on anti-PD-1 antibody BGB-A317 combined with PARP inhibitor BGB-290 at 2017 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting​

* Beigene Ltd - ‍safety analysis suggested that combination of BGB-A317 and BGB-290 was generally well-tolerated in patients with advanced solid tumors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: