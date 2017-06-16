Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Beigene Ltd
* Beigene presents initial phase 1 data on BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 combined with Obinutuzumab at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma and announces additional planned global registrational trials for BGB-3111
* Only one patient discontinued treatment due to an AE, squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and this patient had a prior history of SCC
* Initial phase 1 data demonstrate that combination is well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway