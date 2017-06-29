BRIEF-GE Energy Financial Services raises solar fund in Japan
* GE Energy Financial Services raises largest* solar fund in Japan with Development Bank of Japan as anchor investor
June 29 Beigene Ltd :
* Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data on BGB-A317 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma at the ESMO 19th world congress on gastrointestinal cancer
* Preliminary phase 1 data suggest BGB-A317 was generally well tolerated,exhibited preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity in HCC patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 29 British consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in 10 months in June, according to a European Commission survey released on Thursday, although overall sentiment including businesses recovered from a decline in May.