June 21Beih-Property Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.015 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aiaoJj

