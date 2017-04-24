FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijer Ref Q1 profit, sales rises
April 24, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Beijer Ref Q1 profit, sales rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref

* Q1 net sales increased by 13 percent compared with same period last year, amounting to SEK 2,218 million (1,967)

* Q1 operating profit was sek 107 million (89). This is an increase of 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

* Says "we are accelerating our work on acquisitions and hope to be able to present new ones during year. Above factors, combined with favourable macroeconomic conditions, mean that we are optimistic about 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

