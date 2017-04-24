BRIEF-Beijer Ref Q1 profit, sales rises

April 24 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref

* Q1 net sales increased by 13 percent compared with same period last year, amounting to SEK 2,218 million (1,967)

* Q1 operating profit was sek 107 million (89). This is an increase of 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

* Says "we are accelerating our work on acquisitions and hope to be able to present new ones during year. Above factors, combined with favourable macroeconomic conditions, mean that we are optimistic about 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: