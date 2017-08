April 10 (Reuters) - Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-tech Co Ltd

* Issuance approval committee of CSRC issued reviewing results announcement of issuance approval committee for 2017

* Issuance approval committee of CSRC says proposed IPO on SME board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange of Jade Bird Fire Alarm was reviewed and passed Source (bit.ly/2ojvFy8) Further company coverage: